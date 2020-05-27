Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.27 and last traded at $101.88, approximately 499,684 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 535,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.06.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.