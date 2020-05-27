Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.27 and last traded at $101.88, approximately 499,684 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 535,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.06.
SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)
Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
