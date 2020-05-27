SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $40.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $74.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $177.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $230.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $238.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.52. 13,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.80.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

