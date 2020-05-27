Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. 6,841,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $171.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

