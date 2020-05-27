SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 5.8% Higher

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.04, 8,429,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 7,410,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 5.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $132,250. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 305,724 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.