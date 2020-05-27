SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of CWYUF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

