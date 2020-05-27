Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.27 and last traded at $137.00, 689,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 623,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

