Sofos Investments Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 560,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,423,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $237.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.82.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

