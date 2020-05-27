Sofos Investments Inc. Buys 916 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 238.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,157,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

