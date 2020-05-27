Sofos Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sofos Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after buying an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. The firm has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.58. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

