Sofos Investments Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sofos Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.75. 1,669,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,387. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average of $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

