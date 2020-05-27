Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($1.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $285.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.93. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sohu.com by 314.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sohu.com by 14.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sohu.com by 319.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.