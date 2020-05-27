Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 103 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

L3Harris stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 104,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

