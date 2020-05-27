Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 164,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

