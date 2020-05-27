Solstein Capital LLC Buys 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.69. 386,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.04 and its 200-day moving average is $277.89. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

