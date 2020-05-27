Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,463. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

