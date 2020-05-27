Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 142.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. 4,413,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The company has a market capitalization of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

