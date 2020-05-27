Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 191,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,235,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.73. 1,154,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

