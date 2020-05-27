Solstein Capital LLC Has $173,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 138.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 134,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 206,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

