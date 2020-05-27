Solstein Capital LLC Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,413.73. 141,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.61. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.