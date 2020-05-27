Solstein Capital LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,404,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

