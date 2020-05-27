Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 107,253 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. 805,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

