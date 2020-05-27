Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $243.70. 2,680,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.58. The company has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

