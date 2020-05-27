South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Acquires 1,500 Shares

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $19,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at $30,896,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPFI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.20.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Plains Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

