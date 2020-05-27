Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 431,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 36,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

