Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Mark E. Hecker Purchases 2,000 Shares

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Mark E. Hecker acquired 2,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at $64,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMBC traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $205.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

