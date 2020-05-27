SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $161.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,220. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $120.46 and a 1 year high of $164.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

