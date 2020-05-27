Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $71,247.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02038375 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00179661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,208,888 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

