Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

STN stock traded down C$0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.82. 146,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.89%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,698,628.74.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

