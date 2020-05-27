Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $25.77, 2,143,648 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,479,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.