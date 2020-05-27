Steem Dollars Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $75,730.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,844.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.24 or 0.02569199 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002265 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00612047 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,649,208 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

