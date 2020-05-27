Steffen Sigloch Sells 8,447 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $223,761.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,989.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MLI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 29,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,078. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 52.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.