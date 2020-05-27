Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $19.99, 3,691,645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,577,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

