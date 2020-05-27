Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.64 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,649,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.24. 4,195,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

