Summit Industrial Income REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$46.51 million for the quarter.

