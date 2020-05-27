Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.05, 2,318,833 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,846,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Murray J. Mccabe acquired 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

