SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

