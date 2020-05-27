SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 470 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

