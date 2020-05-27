SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. 1,275,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

