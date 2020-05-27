SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 2,341,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

