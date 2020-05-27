SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

