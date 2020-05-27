SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,091,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

