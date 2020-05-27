SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after acquiring an additional 263,034 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after acquiring an additional 485,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,807,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,520,000 after acquiring an additional 243,187 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. 515,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

