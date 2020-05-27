SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 89,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 600,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

