SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 3,845,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

