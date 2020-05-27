SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 259.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

