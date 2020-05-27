SVA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.73. The stock had a trading volume of 173,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,864. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,552. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

