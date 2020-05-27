Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SNPS stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
