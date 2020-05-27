Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SNPS stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

