Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) were up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.07, approximately 652,515 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 295,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $429.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

