SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Trading Up 6.5%

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.11, approximately 4,736,808 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,225,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.
The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.
In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SYSCO by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
