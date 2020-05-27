SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Trading Up 6.5%

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.11, approximately 4,736,808 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,225,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SYSCO by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

