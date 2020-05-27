TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,411.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,334.61. The company has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

